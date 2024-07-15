Delhi Airport to have its first 24-hour liquor store at Terminal-3 for domestic flyers with walk-in facility

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

New Delhi: The Delhi government's excise department has granted a license to the Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store Ltd. (DCCWS) to open a retail liquor store in the arrival area of Terminal 3 at the IGI airport, officials said on Sunday.

According to an excise department official, this is the first L-10 liquor store of its kind at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport by any Delhi government agency under the current excise regulations.

Self-service store with walk-in facility

He said that the shop operates as a self-service store, offering customers a walk-in experience in an area of approximately 750 square feet. Customers can personally select their preferred brands from the available options.

The official said that all national and international brands registered with the excise department have been made available at the store. "The store will remain open 24x7 whereas all other retail liquor shops in Delhi are operational from 10 am to 10 pm only," he added.

First liquor store for domestic travellers

Currently, there are only duty-free liquor stores operational at the arrival and departure areas of Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, primarily catering to international travellers. There is no liquor store at any of the three terminals for facilitating domestic travellers and a large number of staff working there.

According to officials, a comparative rate chart of different liquors sold in other parts of the country will be displayed on LED screens to assist general customers. The store offers various payment options, including UPI, credit card, and debit card facilities.

This store is expected to cater to a significant number of customers in and around Delhi Airport, given its status as a major commercial hub.

"The strategic location of the L-10 Liquor store at Terminal-3 will not only cater to a large unserved area around the Haryana- Delhi border but also help in curbing the illegal supply of non-duty paid liquor from the neighbouring states," the official added.

