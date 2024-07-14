Delhi: Patient shot dead inside GTB hospital, police probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Delhi: Patient shot dead at GTB hospital

Delhi crime news: A 32-year-old man was shot dead by a teenager inside a ward of the GTB hospital today (July 14). The victim, Riyazuddin, was admitted to the hospital on June 23 and he was undergoing treatment for an abdominal infection, according to police. The incident took place in Ward Number 24 of the hospital, they said and added that there was one shooter. Riyazuddin was injured and was later declared dead, police said.

"The PCR call regarding the incident in Ward No. 24 was received at the GTB Enclave police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.

On reaching the spot, police found that a patient, namely Riyazuddin, received injury. He was later declared dead by doctors," he said. The officer said around 4 pm, an 18-year-old man came inside the ward and fired at Riyazuddin.

"Case is being registered and teams have been formed to nab the culprit. Prima facie, the matter seems to be of personal enmity," the DCP said.

The deceased has been identified as Riyazuddin (32 years), a resident of Khajuri in Delhi. According to Delhi Police, Riyazuddin was admitted to GTB Hospital on June 23 due to a stomach infection.

A PCR call regarding firing in ward number 24 was received at the police station GTB enclave. On reaching the spot, it was found that one patient namely Riyazuddin son of Lt. Islamuddin resident of A-786, A Block, Gali number 14, Sriram Nagar, Khajuri was admitted on June 23 in the hospital for treatment of abdominal infection. Today at about 4.00 PM one boy aged about 18-year-old came inside the ward and fired shots at the deceased.

The case is being registered by police. More details are awaited in this regard.

(With inputs from Vishal)

