Delhi: Massive fire erupts at uniform manufacturing shop, nearby cafe in Mayur Vihar | VIDEO

A massive fire erupted at a uniform manufacturing shop and a nearby cafe in the vicinity of Neelam Mata Mandir, located in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 2. Following this, fire tenders were dispatched to the spot to douse the flame. According to the information, the fire erupted at the uniform manufacturing shop and spread to the adjacent cafe.

Fire caused major damages

Emergency crews are currently engaged in efforts to control and put out the fire. The blaze caused significant damage to both establishments, destroying internal belongings. Visuals from the scene showed extensive damage to the property, with internal belongings gutted by the flames.

Locals in the area noticed the fire and raised an alarm. Upon receiving the information, ten fire tenders were dispatched to control and extinguish the fire. There were no reports of casualties or injuries so far.

