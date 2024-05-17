MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Devdutt Padikkal departs for duck as Thushara strikes in first over

MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and HighlightsMumbai Indians will be looking to finish their disastrous IPL 2024 campaign with a win when they take on Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Lucknow Super Giants remain alive in the playoff qualification but need a miracle win to make the top four in their last game.
Both teams have struggled for consistency this season and will target two points in their last match of the season. Mumbai Indians remain at the bottom of the points table with just four wins in 13 matches while Lucknow find themselves in the seventh position with 12 points so far.