  5. MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Devdutt Padikkal departs for duck as Thushara strikes in first over
MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Live: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians will target a consolation win when they take on playoff hopefuls Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in their last match of the IPL 2024 season on Friday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 17, 2024 19:44 IST
Mumbai Indians will be looking to finish their disastrous IPL 2024 campaign with a win when they take on Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Lucknow Super Giants remain alive in the playoff qualification but need a miracle win to make the top four in their last game.

Both teams have struggled for consistency this season and will target two points in their last match of the season. Mumbai Indians remain at the bottom of the points table with just four wins in 13 matches while Lucknow find themselves in the seventh position with 12 points so far.

Live Scorecard

 

 

Live updates :MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates

  • May 17, 2024 7:35 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs LSG IPL 2024: Padikkal given out LBW!!

    Padikkal has been given out LBW on the second ball of the innings. Padikkal goes for a review but this is hitting on the leg-stump and it was a poor review from him. He goes back for a golden duck.

  • May 17, 2024 7:31 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs LSG IPL 2024: Action gets live!!

    And the action is live now. Rahul and Padikkal are opening the innings. Nuwan Thushara has the new ball in his hand. Off we go

  • May 17, 2024 7:30 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs LSG IPL 2024: Impact subs of both teams

    Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Shams Mulani, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya

    Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Naveen-ul-Haq, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham

  • May 17, 2024 7:09 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    MI vs LSG IPL 2024: Playing XIs

    Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Romario Shepherd, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara.

    Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

  • May 17, 2024 7:01 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RCB vs CSK IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians win toss

    Hardik Pandya wins the crucial toss as Mumbai Indians elect to bowl first at Wankhede Stadium.

    Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma and Tim David miss out. Arjun Tendulkar comes in for his maiden appearance for the season.

  • May 17, 2024 6:54 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    MI vs LSG IPL 2024: Wankhede Stadium to host its last match of the season

  • May 17, 2024 6:53 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    MI vs LSG IPL 2024: What happened in last meeting?

    Both teams played against each other earlier this season at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium. 

    Impressive bowling performance helped LSG restrict MI to just 144 total with Nehal Wadhera top-scoring with 46 off 41 balls. 

    Then Marcus Stoinis scored 62 runs off 45 balls to lead Lucknow Super Giants to a four-wicket win with four balls remaining.

  • May 17, 2024 6:28 PM (IST) Posted by Intern Sports

    MI vs LSG IPL 2024: Head to Head Record

    Lucknow Super Giants dominate head-to-head record against Mumbai Indians with four wins in five meetings so far.

  • May 17, 2024 6:25 PM (IST) Posted by Intern Sports

    MI vs LSG IPL 2024: Squads for both teams

    Mumbai Indians Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Kumar Kartikeya, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Gerald Coetzee, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka.

    Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Prerak Mankad, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Amit Mishra, Arshin Kulkarni, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur.

  • May 17, 2024 6:11 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    MI vs LSG IPL 2024: Toss at 7 pm

  • May 17, 2024 6:05 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Match 67 Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's IPL 2024 game.

    Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants meet in their last game of the season at Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai will target two points to finish their season with some positives while KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants need a huge and miraculous win to remain alive in the playoff qualification race.

    So, stay tuned for live scores, regular match updates and highlights

    Match Details:

    Match: IPL 2024, 67th T20 match

    Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

    Date & Time: Friday, May 17 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and Ap

