Throwback to when Pankaj Udhas' song brought Raj Kapoor close to tears | Birthday Special

If famous ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas were in this world today, he would have been celebrating his 73rd birthday. The famous Ghazal singer said goodbye to this world on February 26, this year. For those who don't know, he was fighting pancreatic cancer for a long time. However, the singer may not be with us today, but his immortal ghazals are here forever. Although many songs and ghazals by Pankaj Udhas are famous, but the popularity of his song 'Chithi Aayi Hai' from Sanjay Dutt's film 'Naam' gained much more fame than others. On the occasion of his birthday, let's know some interesting facts about this song.

Chitthi Aayi Hai was recorded in Mehboob Studio

Pankaj Udhas recorded 'Chithi Aayi Hai' in the famous 'Mehboob Studio'. This ghazal was written by Anand Bakshi and composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Even today people become emotional after listening to this song. But, this is not the case only with common people. Pankaj Udhas himself revealed in 2019 that, when this song was being recorded, the eyes of every person present in the studio became moist. Even Raj Kapoor started crying after listening to the song.

When Raj Kapoor became emotional

Raj Kapoor became so emotional after listening to this song that he had tears in his eyes. Moreover, he had predicted that this song is going to prove to be a big hit. 'This song was recorded in Mehboob Studio. Normally the artist's family members are not present at the time of recording, but coincidentally things were different on the day when this song was recorded. The writer of the song and film Naam is Salim Sahab. He was also present in the studio during the recording of the song. When the song was okayed, I was called to listen to the song. Everyone was standing and looking at their faces it seemed as if they did not like it. When the song played, I noticed that everyone's eyes were moist. Then I realised there was something about this song. This song made everyone emotional and the same happened with Bollywood showman Raj Kapoor Sahab," said the late singer in an interview.

