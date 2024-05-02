16 films together! Then what went wrong between Nargis and Raj Kapoor | Birth Anniversary Special

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Nargis' Birth Anniversary falls on May 3rd

Late actor Nargis is still counted among the most beautiful actors in the Hindi film industry. In her film career, she gave a series of hit films. Her pairing with showman Raj Kapoor was the biggest hit of all time. Their chemistry on screen was so tremendous, that its effect was visible behind the screen as well. The couple dated for a long period. Nargis' pairing with Raj Kapoor was formed in the 40s, but by the 60s, this lovely couple called it quits. The actors who gave 16 films together were not seen working with each other again. But what went wrong?

Nargis's contribution to RK Studio

Nargis, born in Kolkata by the name of Fatima Rashid, got involved in the world of acting in childhood, and from here she also got her screen name. When she was 16 years old, Nargis met Raj Kapoor. Both of them were seen together for the first time in the film 'Aag' and this film was a huge success. Then the pairing of Raj Kapoor and Nargis became a hit on screen. And then she appeared in many memorable hit films of RK Studio. They together gave many hit films including Andaz, Awara, Barsaat, Aag, Aah, and Shree 420. Kapoor and Nargis worked together till 1956, but this was the period when the relationship of this beautiful couple turned sour.

Why did the Raj-Nargis pair break up?

The relationship between Raj Kapoor and Nargis lasted for almost 9 years. The actress wanted to settle down after dating the star actor, but Raj Kapoor already had a wife and children. There came a time when Nargis's patience gave up. The actress also started feeling that she was no longer getting the same importance in Raj Kapoor's films as before. Nargis was the lead heroine in the film Shree 420, she was given a non-glamorous role. However, her role as Nadiri stole all the limelight.

The last film was a super hit by Nargis and Raj Kapoor

In 1956, Nargis and Raj Kapoor's film Chori Chori was released. This romantic comedy film was a super hit. The film did great business but this was the last time when Nargis and Raj Kapoor were seen together in lead roles. A few days later, Nargis was seen on screen with Raj Kapoor in the film Jaagete Raho, but only for a short while. This film could not achieve much success. Jagte Raho was produced by Raj Kapoor and directed by Shambhu Mitra.

2nd time's a charm!

Later in the year 1957, Sunil Dutt saved her life from a fire on the sets of Mother India. The film turned out to be one of the biggest hits of all time and the actors fell in love. On March 11, 1958, Nargis got married to Dutt. Before their marriage, the Mother India actor converted to Hinduism and adopted the name Nirmala Dutt. The couple was blessed with three children, Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Dutt, and Priya Dutt. Unfortunately, Nargis passed away due to pancreatic cancer on May 3, 1981.

