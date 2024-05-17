India TV Sports Wrap on May 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Mumbai Indians are all set to play their final game of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. On the other hand, France have announced their preliminary squad for the Euros 2024. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.
Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories
Josh Tongue sidelined indefinitely as injury setback depletes England's options ahead of home summer
England's budding pacer Josh Tongue is going to miss a major chunk of Test cricket in their upcoming season.
Ireland cricketers receive revised central contracts ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
Ireland's senior men's cricketers have earned a revised central contract with a pay raise as Cricket Ireland and Irish Cricketers' Association (ICA) came to an agreement after a period of deadlock.
Argentina to play warm-up fixtures to prepare for Copa America 2024
Argentina will take on Ecuador and Guatemala in the USA in their warm-ups before their Copa America campaign.
India to play solitary warm-up game ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup
India will take on Bangladesh in their only warm-up fixture in the lead-up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
Mumbai Indians to play season finale at Wankhede
Mumbai Indians will play their season finale against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.
Lucknow Super Giants look to end season on a high
LSG are geared up to lock horns with Mumbai in their final game of the season on Friday.
France announce preliminary squad for Euros 2024
France have announced their preliminary squad for the upcoming Euro Cup 2024.
Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of world's highest-paid athlete
Portugese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the Forbes' list of world's highest-paid athlete yet again.
Aryna Sabalenka advances to Italian Open finals
Sabalenka defeated Danielle Collins 7-5, 6-2 in the semis to cement a berth in the women's singles finale.
Alexander Zverev to face Alejandro Tabilo in Italian Open semis
Zverev will square off against Tabilo in the semifinals of the Italian Open.