India TV Sports Wrap on May 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Mumbai Indians are all set to play their final game of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. On the other hand, France have announced their preliminary squad for the Euros 2024. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Josh Tongue sidelined indefinitely as injury setback depletes England's options ahead of home summer

England's budding pacer Josh Tongue is going to miss a major chunk of Test cricket in their upcoming season.

Ireland cricketers receive revised central contracts ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Ireland's senior men's cricketers have earned a revised central contract with a pay raise as Cricket Ireland and Irish Cricketers' Association (ICA) came to an agreement after a period of deadlock.

Argentina to play warm-up fixtures to prepare for Copa America 2024

Argentina will take on Ecuador and Guatemala in the USA in their warm-ups before their Copa America campaign.

India to play solitary warm-up game ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup

India will take on Bangladesh in their only warm-up fixture in the lead-up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Mumbai Indians to play season finale at Wankhede

Mumbai Indians will play their season finale against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Lucknow Super Giants look to end season on a high

LSG are geared up to lock horns with Mumbai in their final game of the season on Friday.

France announce preliminary squad for Euros 2024

France have announced their preliminary squad for the upcoming Euro Cup 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of world's highest-paid athlete

Portugese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the Forbes' list of world's highest-paid athlete yet again.

Aryna Sabalenka advances to Italian Open finals

Sabalenka defeated Danielle Collins 7-5, 6-2 in the semis to cement a berth in the women's singles finale.

Alexander Zverev to face Alejandro Tabilo in Italian Open semis