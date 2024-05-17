Banita Sandhu is playing THIS character in Netflix series Bridgerton's third season | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Banita Sandhu in Netflix's Bridgerton season 3

Indian actor Banita Sandhu gave a big surprise to her fans on Thursday. The actor shared pictures from her special character in the third season of Netflix's series Bridgerton. Let us tell you, that Bridgerton Season 3 has been released on the platform since yesterday, and Sandhu is seen playing Miss Malhotra on this Netflix series.

Banita's Instagram post

Banita shared several photos from the sets of Netflix's series Bridgerton season 3. "had a Ton of fun. So grateful to have had the opportunity to immerse myself in the Bridgerton universe, being able to dress up and join the world of @juliaquinnauthor’s incredible characters. Thank you @netflix and @shondaland for a wonderful experience that I will forever cherish. Wish I could keep the costumes though," read her caption.

After this revelation by Banita, fans are also congratulating her. A fan wrote, 'I was surprised when I saw Miss Malhotra. May you receive lots of praise. This is just the beginning.' Another fan praised Banita's screen presence. Many other fans have appreciated the actor her on Netflix's character.

For those who don't know Banita made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Shoojit Sircar's film October, opposite Vicky Kaushal. Banita was seen in the role of Reshma in Sardar Udham, which was released in 2021. She played Vicky Kaushal's love interest in this film.

About the show

Netflix's series Bridgerton is an American historical romantic drama based on the book by Julia Quinn. The show depicts the rituals and customs of royal families of the 1800s. The Bridgertons are a fictional family. Its first season came in 2020. The show stars Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, and Ruby Barker. The Netflix show is created by Chris Van Dusen. In this series, the eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society.

