Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan locks third film with Khushi Kapoor: Reports

Superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan has started preparations for his next film with Khushi Kapoor. Junaid has completed work on his debut film 'Maharaj' and an untitled film with Sai Pallavi. After completing his two much-awaited projects, Junaid is all set to step into his third film now. If reports are to be believed then Junaid will work with Khushi Kapoor for the first time in the upcoming film.

Junaid Khan gearing up for his third film

According to reports, Junaid has completed his two films and is ready to start his next. There is talk that Junaid is now ready to start work on his third project after finishing both his films. This film is said to be different from the earlier two films. He will be seen romancing Khushi in this untitled film.

Junaid will debut with Maharaj

For those who don't know, Junaid Khan will debut in Bollywood with 'Maharaj'. According to reports, the upcoming film is reportedly based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, which will tell the story of a religious man who initiates legal proceedings against a newspaper over allegations levelled against him. The upcoming film also stars actors like Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari Wagh in important roles. It is being told that Junaid is playing the role of a reporter in the film.

Junaid's film with Sai Pallavi

Other details about Junaid's second film with Pallavi Sai have been kept under wraps for now. It is expected that some announcement will be made from the producers regarding these films soon. Talking about Khushi Kapoor, she made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. Now Khushi will be seen with Ibrahim Ali in the romantic comedy film 'Nadaaniyaan'. Junaid and Khushi will be working on their third film together.

