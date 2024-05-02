THIS Fighter actor has joined Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Akshay Oberoi has joined Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's next

Actor Akshay Oberoi has reportedly come on board for the upcoming romantic comedy 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film stars the dynamic duo Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Yesterday, the news of Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra joining this film was revealed. The continuous new updates coming on the film are increasing the enthusiasm among fans.

Media reports suggest that Akshay Oberoi is the latest addition in the film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. According to sources Oberoi will play a pivotal role in the film and will join the star-studded cast alongside Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. This information comes after recent reports of the inclusion of Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in the cast. Describing the theme of the film, the report revealed that it is a quintessential family entertainer with romance at its core, echoing Khaitan's signature style seen in his previous films.

About Akshay Oberoi

Akshay Oberoi is known for his acting in films like 'Gurgaon' and 'Fitoor'. His recent role as Squadron Leader Bashir Khan in 'Fighter' starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone gained attention. Now, he is gearing up for the second season of the web series 'The Broken News', which will premiere on May 3. With her diverse talent, Oberoi adds depth to the cast of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is all set to enthrall the audience. The filmmaker is known for his work in the 'Dulhania' franchise. This film is produced by Hero Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan and is all set for theatrical release on April 18, 2025. Varun and Janhvi will be seen together after 2023's Bawaal in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The Nitesh Tiwari's directorial was released on Prime Videos.

