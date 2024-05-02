With Panchayat 3's release date out, fans request Prime Video for Mirzapur 3, Pataal Lok 2

Follow us on Image Source : PRIME VIDEO'S INSTAGRAM Prime Video has announced Panchayat 3, Mirzapur 3 and Pataal Lok 2 this year

Tighten your belts, because once again a Panchayat is going to be held in Phulera village. Panchayat 3, which is included in the most talked about web series of OTT, is ready to knock on your screens. There was constant suspense regarding the release date of the series. The makers have now finally unveiled the release date of Panchayat 3.

When will Panchayat 3 be released?

Panchayat 3 garners a lot of buzz among the audience for its unique characters. Be it Sachiv ji or Pradhan ji, even the supporting characters of the series left an impression with their humour. This series has been ruling the OTT world for two consecutive seasons. Now Prime Video has also unveiled the release date of the third season. Panchayat will be released after a few weeks, on May 28th on Amazon Prime Video.

Fans inquire about Mirzapur 3 and Pataal Lok 2

Prime Video held a grand event this year in Mumbai and announced several shows and films. Among these were Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur 3 and Jaideep Ahlawat's Pataal Lok 2. As soon as Prime Video shared the release date of Panchayat 3, the fans started to inquire about the other two series. The comment section was filled with Mirzapur 3 and Pataal Lok 2's release date requests.

About Panchayat 3

In the last two seasons of Panchayat, residents of Phulera village were seen struggling with different challenges. Now with the new season the series will take a new turn i.e. there is going to be chaos in Phulera village again. Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvika will return with Panchayat 3. Panchayat is produced by The Viral Fever. At the same time, the series has been directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, while Chandan Kumar has written the story of Panchayat 3.

