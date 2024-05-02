Thursday, May 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Ott
  5. With Panchayat 3's release date out, fans request Prime Video for Mirzapur 3, Pataal Lok 2

With Panchayat 3's release date out, fans request Prime Video for Mirzapur 3, Pataal Lok 2

Panchayat is included in the list of 3 much awaited web series. After two superhit seasons, now the third season is also ready to give a dose of entertainment.

Sakshi Verma Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Updated on: May 02, 2024 18:55 IST
Panchayat 3, Mirzapur 3 and Pataal Lok 2
Image Source : PRIME VIDEO'S INSTAGRAM Prime Video has announced Panchayat 3, Mirzapur 3 and Pataal Lok 2 this year

Tighten your belts, because once again a Panchayat is going to be held in Phulera village. Panchayat 3, which is included in the most talked about web series of OTT, is ready to knock on your screens. There was constant suspense regarding the release date of the series. The makers have now finally unveiled the release date of Panchayat 3.

When will Panchayat 3 be released?

Panchayat 3 garners a lot of buzz among the audience for its unique characters. Be it Sachiv ji or Pradhan ji, even the supporting characters of the series left an impression with their humour. This series has been ruling the OTT world for two consecutive seasons. Now Prime Video has also unveiled the release date of the third season. Panchayat will be released after a few weeks, on May 28th on Amazon Prime Video.

Fans inquire about Mirzapur 3 and Pataal Lok 2

Prime Video held a grand event this year in Mumbai and announced several shows and films. Among these were Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur 3 and Jaideep Ahlawat's Pataal Lok 2. As soon as Prime Video shared the release date of Panchayat 3, the fans started to inquire about the other two series. The comment section was filled with Mirzapur 3 and Pataal Lok 2's release date requests. 

About Panchayat 3

In the last two seasons of Panchayat, residents of Phulera village were seen struggling with different challenges. Now with the new season the series will take a new turn i.e. there is going to be chaos in Phulera village again. Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvika will return with Panchayat 3. Panchayat is produced by The Viral Fever. At the same time, the series has been directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, while Chandan Kumar has written the story of Panchayat 3.

Also Read: Tom Felton joins Hansal Mehta's Gandhi, Pratik Gandhi, and Bhamini Oza to play Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Ott Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Ott News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement