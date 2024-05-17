Friday, May 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Pakistan's head coach Gary Kirsten feels 'it could be dangerous to have a World Cup every year'

Pakistan's head coach Gary Kirsten feels 'it could be dangerous to have a World Cup every year'

The ICC has been conducting a World Cup every year since 2022. The year 2022 witnessed the conduct of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia and then India hosted the ODI World Cup in 2023. The year 2024 will witness the USA and the West Indies host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: May 17, 2024 13:16 IST
Gary Kirsten enjoys a fun chat with Ashish Nehra.
Image Source : PTI Gary Kirsten enjoys a fun chat with Ashish Nehra.

Pakistan's white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten has expressed concern over the scheduling of ICC's marquee tournaments as he feels that having a World Cup every year "could be dangerous" for the game.

Speaking to talkSport, Kirsten mentioned that World Cups and other marquee ICC tournaments should serve as appetizers for the sport and not be scheduled one after the other as it may lead to a loss in interest.

"Sometimes I do get concerned about the lack of context in many games. But does it mean we need to have an ICC event every year? No, I think it could be dangerous to have a World Cup every year or other year because it's always fun waiting for those events to come around," said Kirsten.

Notably, the ICC has failed to maintain a decent gap in the scheduling of its marquee tournaments lately.

It started in the year 2021 when the UAE hosted the seventh edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Australia reigned supreme and clinched their maiden Men's T20 World Cup title as they defeated their Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in the summit clash by eight wickets.

However, the Kangaroos were tasked to defend their title in less than 12 months when the tournament was played again in October and November down under.

The year 2023 saw the conduct of the ODI World Cup. The tournament was hosted by India in October and November across 10 cities. 

Related Stories
Josh Tongue sidelined indefinitely as injury setback depletes England's options ahead of home summer

Josh Tongue sidelined indefinitely as injury setback depletes England's options ahead of home summer

Pakistan's white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten aims to 'take pressure off' Babar Azam

Pakistan's white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten aims to 'take pressure off' Babar Azam

'My biggest achievement is...': Jay Shah reflects on his tenure as BCCI Secretary since 2019

'My biggest achievement is...': Jay Shah reflects on his tenure as BCCI Secretary since 2019

The final was played on November 19 and in less than seven months the international cricket governing body is going to conduct another World Cup in the 20-over format in the USA and the Caribbean.

Kirsten also seemed worried by how Test cricket is losing its sheen rapidly and that the top Test-playing nations like South Africa are not involved much in the format.

"And we've got to be really careful we don't lose Test cricket. Having Test-playing nations like South Africa playing four Tests a year worries me deeply - to think Test cricket is not so important anymore."

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement