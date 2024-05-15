Prime Video unveils Panchayat Season 3 trailer: Politics, rivalry, romance and laughter await | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prime Video has shared the trailer of Panchayat Season 3

After much wait, Prime Videos has finally shared the entertaining trailer of Panchayat Season 3. Created by The Viral Fever, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, and written by Chandan Kumar, the new season of Panchayat will deep dive into the antics of Phulera-dwellers as politics and rivalry reign supreme, leading to humorous trials and tribulations. The trailer sees its much-loved returning star cast Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa get embroiled in matters of the heart and politics, and much more.

Watch the trailer here:

A seach for new Sachiv Ji is on!

To keep up with the excitement, the makers of Panchayat 3 have also revealed its release date. Recently, a poster from the makers had gone viral on social media. In the poster, the entire cast was visible, however, the only one missing was Sachiv Abhishek Tripathi i.e. Jitendra Kumar. On the one hand, fans were worried as to why he was missing from the poster, while on the other hand, the makers have released a new poster, which will definitely surprise you.

Surprisingly, the search for a new secretary for Phulera village has started. A vacancy has also been issued for this and along with this, CVs have been sought from people. This is not a joke, but a poster has been shared on the Instagram handle of the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, on which it is written, 'Vacancy! Phulera is looking for a new Secretary...Panchayat...Will you become the next Secretary of Phulera? Send your CV. Apart from this, there is a chair visible on the poster. For the unversed, this is the same chair on which Secretary Abhishek used to sit.

Watch the post here:

Panchayat 3 release date

Audiences can watch Panchayat Season 3 on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide starting May 28, 2024.

