Rakhi Sawant hospitalised due to heart ailment, picture goes viral on social media | See Photo

Rakhi Sawant, famous as Drama Queen in Bollywood, dominates social media. She does not leave a single opportunity to steal the limelight. Rakhi Sawant, who is often in the news for her style and controversies, has been admitted to the hospital. The health of the actress suddenly deteriorated, after which she was hurriedly admitted to the hospital. It is being told that Rakhi Sawant is suffering from a serious heart disease. Pictures of her lying unconscious on a hospital bed have also surfaced on social media.

Rakhi Sawant's condition is said to be serious

Looking at these pictures of Rakhi Sawant, it is clear that she is not conscious or is in deep sleep. In the pictures, the nurse is seen testing her BP. A big ECG machine is also installed at the back. At present doctors said that she has a serious heart problem. Complete information about what has happened to the actress has not been revealed yet.

Rakhi Sawant has been admitted many times before. Some time back also Rakhi had said that there was a lump in her stomach for which the operation was done. This operation lasted for 4 hours. This lump was just above the uterus, because of this Rakhi Sawant had to suffer a lot of pain.

Rakhi was spotted with her ex-husband

Let us tell you, that Rakhi Sawant has returned to Mumbai after staying in Dubai for a long time. The actress says that she stayed in Dubai for a long time due to her job. She makes videos there on TikTok. However, Rakhi Sawant is known for creating a stir with her controversial statements. Recently her divorce issue with Adil Durrani was in the news. That matter was not even settled yet, now the actress has started being seen with her ex-husband Ritesh. These days she is being spotted with him in Mumbai.

