Srikanth Box Office Report Day 5: Rajkummar Rao starrer slows down on Tuesday, know total collection

Director Tushar Hassanandani's most awaited film Srikanth was released in theaters yesterday. This film is getting positive response from critics and audiences. Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyohtika, and Alaya F has also achieved a good start at the box office. Meanwhile, the latest report of Srikanth's fifth-day collection has come out. Let us know how much business Srikanth has done on Tuesday.

Rajkummar Rao starrer makes bumper earnings on Day 5

Srikanth had a slow start on its opening day. The Rajkummar Rao starrer earned Rs 2.25 crores on the first day. On Saturday, Srikanth achieved a significant lead at the box office and has done almost double the business as compared to the opening day. Srikanth earned Rs 4.2 crore on Day 2. According to the report of Sacnilk, Srikanth has minted Rs 5.25 crore on Day 3. Rajkummar Rao starrer earned 1.65 crores on its first Monday, i.e. Day 4. And now the collection of Day 5 is out and according to Sacnilk, the film has earned 1.65 on Day 5 as well.

Srikanth's collection graph

Day 1 ₹ 2.25 crores

Day 2 ₹ 4.2 crores

Day 3 ₹ 5.25 crores

Day 4 ₹ 1.65 crores

Day 5 ₹ 1.65 crores

Total ₹ 15.00 crores

Already broke the record of 12th fail

Srikanth's collection in comparison with Vikrant Massey's superhit film 12th Fail has been better. Both the films are biopics and the stories of both are inspiring. While on one hand, 12th Fail had earned Rs 1.10 crore at the box office on the first day of its release, on the other hand, Srikanth has achieved an opening of Rs 2.25 crore.

About the film

In Srikanth, Rajkummar essays the role of the titular industrialist who pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries. The film will also feature Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar, and Jameel Khan. The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

