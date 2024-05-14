Damini to Baazigar, superhit films left by Madhuri Dixit that set other actresses' careers | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Films rejected by Madhuri Dixit that became hits

Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit turned 57 today. In the 90s, she was counted among the highest-paid artists. Moreover, she had charged more fees than Salman Khan in 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'. The situation at that time was such that Madhuri was offered several films simultaneously. The director-producer used to follow Madhuri back and forth. Due to many films being offered simultaneously, Madhuri was able to do only a few selected films among them. The critically acclaimed actor refused to do many films despite having good scripts because she was shooting for another film at that time. In such a situation, these films went to other actresses, who bagged one of the most successful films of her career. Have a look at the list of films rejected by Madhuri Dixit that set other actresses' careers.

Damini

Sunny Deol and Meenakshi Sheshadri starrer film Damini, released in 1993, was first offered to Madhuri Dixit. But due to the lack of dates, Madhuri could not do this film. This film proved to be a super hit and made Meenakshi a star.

1942 A Love Story

Madhuri Dixit was first approached for the lead role in this film starring Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff, but due to being busy shooting other films at that time, Madhuri could not do that film. It is well known today how big a hit the film was that changed Manisha Koirala's fortunes.

Baazigar

Earlier, the makers wanted to sign Madhuri Dixit for Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Shilpa Shetty's film Baazigar. She was offered the role of Shilpa Shetty in the film, but Madhuri did not want to do a side role. Later, Shilpa Shetty opted for the role and was appreciated for her acting.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Earlier, Madhuri Dixit was to be signed for Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgan's blockbuster film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', but due to date, she could not do this film. Later Aishwarya did this film and she also received the Filmfare Award for this superhit film.

