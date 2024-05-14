Panchayat Season 3: Phulera village to have new 'sachiv ji', makers invite applications

Follow us on Image Source : DESIGN PHOTO Panchayat Season 3 new update is here

One of the most awaited web series on Prime Videos is 'Panchayat'. Now the third season of this very popular show is about to hit our TV screens. To keep up with the excitement, the makers of Panchayat 3 have also revealed its release date. Recently, a poster from the makers had gone viral on social media. In the poster, the entire cast was visible, however, the only one missing was Sachiv Abhishek Tripathi i.e. Jitendra Kumar. On the one hand, fans were worried as to why he was missing from the poster, while on the other hand, the makers have released a new poster, which will definitely surprise you.

Search for new secretary begins

Surprisingly, the search for a new secretary for Phulera village has started. A vacancy has also been issued for this and along with this, CVs have been sought from people. This is not a joke, but a poster has been shared on the Instagram handle of the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, on which it is written, 'Vacancy! Phulera is looking for a new Secretary...Panchayat...Will you become the next Secretary of Phulera? Send your CV. Apart from this, there is a chair visible on the poster. For the unversed, this is the same chair on which Secretary Abhishek used to sit.

See post here:

This time there will be a big upheaval

Many reports are claiming that a new secretary will be entering the show, this season. This character will be played by actor Asif Khan who will be known as Ganesh. The villagers will be divided into two groups facing each other. On one side there will be Manju Devi, her husband, Prahlad uncle, Binod, and Sanvika and on the other side, there will be Banarakas, his wife Kranti, MLA, and many village people. Pradhan ji's team will be seen saving Abhishek Kumar and his chair. Whereas MLA and Banarakas will bring their replacement. Well, what will actually happen will be known only when the web series will be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 28. Before that, one more chance to guess the storyline is there, and that too through the trailer, which is going to be released on May 17.

