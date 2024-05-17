Arvind Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav Kumar booked for Swati Maliwal's 'assault': Know about IPC sections levied on him

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals personal assistant Bibhav Kumar

Swati Maliwal assault case: The Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with Swati Maliwal’s assault allegedly by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Personal Assistant (PA) Bibhav Kumar. The police have used various sections of the Indian Penal Code against Kumar who allegedly abused and beat Maliwal when she went to meet the Chief Minister on May 13 at his residence.

Soon after the alleged assault, Maliwal had called up the Delhi Police, however, did not file an official complaint. The Delhi Police reached her residence yesterday to record her statement on the matter, after which the police lodged an FIR, making Kumar as an accused.

The police have slapped various sections of the IPC against Kumar.

What are these sections?

Section 354: Assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty

Section 506: Punishment for criminal intimidation

Section 509: Word gesture or act of intent to insult

Section 323: Assault

The Delhi Police has constituted over a dozen teams to search and trace Bibhav Kumar.

“The team of Special Cell and Crime Branch of Delhi Police started searching for Bibhav. They are tracing his location. The counter intelligence team of Special Cell also started searching for him. More than a dozen teams have started searching for Bibhav,” sources said.

Maliwal was taken to AIIMS Delhi last night for a medical examination. Maliwal underwent a medical test for about three hours at night, in which X-ray and CT scan were done. Her medical report will come today. Swati has suffered internal injuries on her face.

