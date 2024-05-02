Tom Felton joins Hansal Mehta's Gandhi, Pratik Gandhi, Bhamini Oza to play Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tom Felton joins Pratik Gandhi and Hansal Mehta's Gandhi

Applause Entertainment's much-awaited series 'Gandhi', directed by Hansal Mehta, is being shot in many interesting locations and will surely be a powerful period drama. Today the makers have revealed the names of eminent international artists who are all set to make this series a reality. Tom Felton will be seen in this series who was seen in the famous project Harry Potter. Along with Felton, stars such as Libby Mae, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lyndon Alexander, Jono Davis, Simon Lennon, and more will also be seen.

Pratik Gandhi will be seen in the role of MK Gandhi

In this series directed by Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi will play the role of Gandhiji, while Bhamini Oza will be seen in the role of Kasturba Gandhi. The Indian star cast started shooting for the film on January 19. The director has started shooting with the international cast today. "Gandhi Filming Now: We’re in the thick of our shoot. Thrilled to be directing this stellar international cast - Tom Felton, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, Simon Lennon," read his caption.

Hansal Mehta spoke about the film

Director Hansal Mehta said, “Working with an exceptionally talented cast is a privilege. The addition of talented international actors to the series is even more exciting as we look forward to taking this series, created with so much love and hard work, to audiences across the globe. The story of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, especially his more formative years spent in London and South Africa, is a story for our times, an untouched but powerful tale of a young man who sets out on a journey of self-discovery, not Who knew what impact it would have on history and our collective consciousness. "I'm truly honored to have the opportunity to bring this epic story to life."

Here's what Tom Felton said

Tom Felton. “I am excited to be a part of the journey to tell the story of Gandhi's early years in London. This is an important aspect of history that has not been told on screen before and it is an honor and pleasure to work with Hansal and Pratik.”

