Scam 1992's Chirag Vohra to play Mahatma Gandhi in Sony LIV's Freedom At Midnight | See Photos

Sony LIV's Freedom At Midnight announced

The first glimpse of Sony Liv's most awaited series 'Freedom at Midnight' has been revealed. In this series, brilliant actors like Siddhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, and Rajendra Chawla are going to be seen in the roles of eminent personalities like Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The story related to the fight for freedom is going to be seen in this political drama series.

Although many such films have been made before, this time director Nikhil Advani is going to bring a web series out of it. Sony Liv itself has given this information about the web series by sharing a post on Instagram. SonyLIV in collaboration with Studio Next and Emmay Entertainment brings you this epic saga. However, no information has been given yet regarding its release date.

First glimpse of 'Freedom at Midnight'

Sony Liv has shared a post on its social media handle Instagram. In this post, Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel are seen together as sons. In the following pictures, the names and first look of the stars playing these characters have been mentioned. Chirag Vohra will be seen as Mahatma Gandhi, Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Siddhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru. Let us tell you that Siddhant had earlier appeared in the Jubilee series, where as Chirag Vohra was seen in Pratik Gandhi's Scam 1992.

Talking about his dream project 'Freedom at Midnight', director Nikhil Advani said that the series is the result of unwavering dedication and relentless determination, which was inspired by a simple conversation with Danish Khan about the iconic book. "#FreedomAtMidnight is the electrifying story of India’s struggle for independence. Based on the bestselling book of the same name, this series will recount, with depth and authenticity, the socio-economic dynamics, personalities, and events including the partition of India that led to India’s independence. Sony LIV in collaboration with Studio Next and Emmay Entertainment brings to you this historic Sagan" read their caption.

