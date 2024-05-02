Akshay Kumar announces Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla in style, shooting begins in Ajmer

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOTS Akshay Kumar announces Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukhla

After the super success of Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB and Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2, the duo have come together for the third part of this film franchise. Akshay took to his X profile to post a hilarious video and announce the commencement of Jolly LLB 3. Along with these two actors, Saurabh Shukla is also seen in the video.

Probably the third part will deal with Arshad and Akshay fighting to be the original Jolly, at least that is what this vudeo suggests. Even Akshay's caption suggested the same. "Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride !! Stay with me. Jai Mahakaal," read his caption.

Arshad, Akshay shoot in Ajmer for Jolly LLB 3

Arshad Warsi's film Jolly LLB (2013) and Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 (2017) received a lot of love from the audience. Now both the stars are going to be seen together in the third part of the film. Meanwhile, a big update related to the film has come out. According to media reports, Arshad Warsi started shooting the film in Ajmer (Rajasthan) on April 29. And, Akshay started shooting in Ajmer from today i.e. 2nd May.

Even before Jolly LLB 3, Akshay and Arshad have spread the magic of their acting together in many films. The two first shared screen space in 2002 in Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani. After this, they were seen together in Bachchan Pandey in 2022. Currently, both are also working in Welcome to the Jungle.

Jolly LLB shooting will be done in Delhi after Ajmer

The report further states that the actor will be shooting the film in Delhi next month. According to the source, shooting in Delhi will start in June and will continue for 30-40 days. The makers will be shooting extensively near Tis Hazari Court area.

