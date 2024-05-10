Red, White & Royal Blue: Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez set to return for sequel

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Red, White & Royal Blue

Fans of Red, White & Royal Blue gear up for sweet romance and adventure. Actors Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez will return for the sequel and reprise their characters of Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz, respectively. According to a report in PTI, filmmaker Matthew Lopez will return to write the script alongside McQuiston.

"Red, White & Royal Blue", which premiered on streamer Prime Video in August 2023, was based on the 2019 New York Times Bestseller of the same name that was written by Casey McQuiston.

When the rivals are forced into a staged truce, their icy relationship begins to thaw and the friction between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected. It is centred around Alex (Perez), the president’s son, and Britain’s Prince Henry (Galitzine) whose long-running feud threatens to drive a wedge in US-British relations.

Berlanti Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film, along with Michael McGrath and López. McQuiston will executive produce. The first part also featured Uma Thurman, Sarah Shahi and Rachel Hilson in pivotal roles.

Red, White and Royal Blue is the story of Alex Claremont-Diaz, the first son of the United States, and young Prince Henry fall in love. However, considering their high-profile public lives, they must keep their relationship a secret at all costs. The series also stars Uma Thurman, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, and Casey McQuinson.

