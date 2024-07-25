Ghaziabad: Two dogs combat knife-wielding attackers in house to protect owners

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE (PTI) Street dogs

Two pet dogs in Ghaziabad were getting praises after they fought off a knife-wielding group of men who allegedly attacked three members of a family inside their house.

According to an FIR filed in the matter, the incident occurred on Tuesday in the house of Sundar Singh. A group of men allegedly threatened, misbehaved and abused his wife and two daughters, the FIR stated.

One of his daughters takes care of street dogs in Khoda colony. She adopted two dogs - canines Taru and Buzzo - who displayed bravery when attackers stormed into her house.

Singh's neighbour Kirodi Singh, his tenant Kunwar Pal, and his brother had dispute with the family as they objected dogs entry into their locality.

On Tuesday night, when one of the daughters of Singh took the dogs out, Pal and a few others on bikes allegedly attacked her, her sister said, narrating the incident over the phone.

The police registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 333 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 352 (intentional insult) and 325 (maiming or killing an animal), among others.

Following the altercation, Kirodi Singh and Pal entered the house with a group of men at 11.30 pm when Sundar Singh's wife and two daughters were present in the house, according to the FIR.

The group of men allegedly carrying knives threatened, misbehaved and abused Sundar's wife and daughters, the FIR said.

Seeing the danger, the two dogs attacked the men to protect the women and suffered severe knife wounds in their abdomen and head while pushing the men out of the house, it said.

Police had called the attackers to the chowki, but they were allowed to leave after a local journalist intervened on their behalf, as per the FIR.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Maharashtra rains: NDRF, Army pressed in Pune, flight services hit, 400 people evacuated from low lying areas