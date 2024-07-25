Thursday, July 25, 2024
     
Maharashtra rains: NDRF, Army pressed in Pune, flight services hit, 400 people evacuated from low lying areas

IMD has issued a red alert for the Pune district for another 48 hours, and as heavy rains are expected to continue later in the day in the catchment areas of Khadakwasla and other upstream dams.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Pune Updated on: July 25, 2024 16:00 IST
Image Source : PTI Locals being evacuated due to heavy waterlogging following incessant rains, in Pune district. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, forecasting continued downpours in the district.

Maharashtra Rains: About 400 people were evacuated to safety on Thursday following flooding in Sinhagad Road and some other areas along the riverbank in Pune city due to incessant rains, officials said. Two columns of the Army were deployed in Sinhagad Road area which was severely affected by flooding, they said. Maharashtra deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis also took stock of the flooding situation in Mumbai, Thane and Pune cities which are receiving extremely heavy rains.

Besides, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade as well as the district and city disaster management cells were pressed into service to carry out relief operations. Water entered several housing societies and houses in low-lying areas along the Sinhagad Road.

Cars and two-wheelers stood in water. "So far 400 people from the Sinhagad Road area have been shifted to safety," said Suhas Divsae, district collector. Army personnel were helping with relief operations in Ekta Nagar in Sinhagad Road area, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials said.

Will airlift if need be: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said if the need arises, the rain-hit people will be airlifted in Pune, where incessant downpour has claimed four lives and inundated residential colonies and houses in low-lying areas. Shinde said he has spoken to the Pune district collector and civic body chiefs in the city and its neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, an industrial township. He has also spoken to officials of the Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to seek their help in the evacuation. He said he has directed the administration to stay on alert mode and make necessary arrangements and ensure there is no loss of life.

