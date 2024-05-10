Fantastic Four: John Malkovich, Ralph Ineson to join the cast of Marvel film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM John Malkovich, Ralph Ineson in Fantastic Four

Fans have been eagerly waiting to watch Marvel tentpoles in cinema halls. Popular superheroes will be making a return albeit introducing some new ones. Marvel Studios' much-awaited The Fantastic Four movie will add veteran actor John Malkovich and Ralph Ineson to the cast.

The two actors will feature in the movie alongside Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner and Paul Walter Hauser. Garner was recently cast as Shalla-Bal, a version of Silver Surfer from the Marvel comics.

"The Fantastic Four" will mark the entry of the superhero quartet — Pascal's Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic, Sue Storm aka the Invisible Woman (Kirby), Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch (Quinn), and Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm, also known as the Thing — into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), after 20th Century Fox's merger with The Walt Disney Company in 2019. Matt Shakman of WandaVision fame will direct "The Fantastic Four" from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. Marvel Studios will release the film on July 25, 2025.

For the unversed, John Malkovich is an American actor and has worked in popular films including Red, Con Air, Of Mice and Men, 100 Years, In the Line of Fire, Deepwater Horizon, Rounders, Burn After Reading and Being John Malkovich among others. He has bagged several accolades, including Academy Awards, BAFTA Award, Screen Guild Award and Golden Globe Award.

Ralph Ineson, an English actor and narrator has worked in films including The First Omen, Lord of Misrule, To Catch A Killer, Harry Potter and Deathly Hallows: Part 1, The Creator, Guardians of the Galaxy and Ready Player One among others. The actor rose to fame as Chris Finch in the BBC sitcom The Office.

