7 Must-watch Zombie Apocalypse films that will send shivers down your spine

As soon as the weekend hits, the first thing that comes to our mind is, switching on AC, cosying up on the bed and watching a movie to your heart's content. But what if you had the option of watching the zombie apocalypse film? Let's take a look at a few of the films that will send shivers down your spine.

1. World War Z

World War Z tells the story of Gerry, an ex-United Nations employee, who finds himself in a race against time as he investigates a threatening virus that turns humans into zombies. The film stars Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos, Daniella Kertesz and Matthew Fox among others.

2. I Am Legend

I Am Legend tells the story of Robert Neville, a scientist, who is the last human survivor of a plague in the whole of New York. He attempts to find a way to reverse the effects of the man-made virus by using his immune blood. The film stars Will Smith, Alice Braga, Charlie Tahan, Dash Mihok, Emma Thompson and Willow Smith.

3. Dawn of the Dead

Dawn of the Dead is the story of survivors of an epidemic which causes the infected to turn into flesh-eating zombies and take refuge in a shopping mall. In addition to battling the undead, they also have to tackle problems from within. The film stars Sarah Polley, Ty Burrell, Kim Poirier, Jake Weber and Ving Rhames among others.

4. The Cabin in the Woods

The Cabin in the Woods is the story of five college friends who head out to a remote cabin for a getaway, but things don't go as planned when they start getting killed. They soon discover that there is more to the cabin than it seems. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Kristen Connolly, Fran Kranz, Anna Hutchinson, Bradley Whitford and Jesse Williams.

5. A Quiet Place

This film tells the story of a family living in a world inhabited by blind but sound-sensitive creatures who are out to kill people. To survive, they are forced to use sign language to communicate with each other. The film stars John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmond, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou and Okieriete Onaodowan among others.

6. Zombieland

Zombieland is the story of Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita and Little Rock struggling to survive an apparent zombie apocalypse. Despite interpersonal conflicts, they must get along to deal with the deadly scenario. The film tells the story of Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, Emma Stone and Bill Murray among others.

7. Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead tells the story of a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble and venture into the quarantine zone in hopes of pulling off an impossible heist. The film also stars Ella Purnell, Dave Bautista, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeer and Athena Perample among others.

