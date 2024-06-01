Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted at Mumbai airport as duo jet off for T20 World Cup | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : X Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with Mumbai airport's staff.

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma on Friday evening was spotted with husband Virat Kohli at Mumbai airport as the lovebirds jetted off for the upcoming T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA. A picture of the duo with the airport staff is doing rounds on the internet wherein Anushka and Virat are seen posing with them. In the picture, Anushka is seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with blue denim while Virat is seen in a beige shirt over a round neck white t-shirt along with black pants.

Check out the viral pic:

Soon after the picture went viral on social media, a few section of netizens started flooding the comment section over Anushka's look. However, a major section also defended her and backed her looks after giving birth to a second child. One user wrote, ''People who are trolling anushka Should know she is lactating mother. And she is beautiful.'' ''Aishwarya recently gave birth and gained weight, which is a normal and natural process. Rather than focusing on her appearance, let's talk about Virat Kohli in this picture,'' wrote another. Many of the social media users also praised the couple for their simplicity and good looks. A user commented, ''Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are just looking gorgeous.''

Anushka and Virat on work front

On one hand, Virat Kohli is all geared up for the upcoming T20 World Cup tournament. He was recently busy with Indian Premier League (IPL). On the other hand, Anushka will next be seen in Chakda 'Xpress wherein she will play the lead role and portray Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will mark her comeback to the big screens after a long hiatus. The release date of the biopic is not announced by its makers yet.

