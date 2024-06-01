Mithun Chakraborty casts vote in Kolkata, says 'I am a BJP cadre, I have done my duty' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM ANI VIDEO Actor Mithun Chakraborty casts his vote in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Legendary actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mithun Chakraborty on Saturday casts his vote at a polling booth in West Bengal's Belgachia. The polling is currently underway in the 7th phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on 57 constituencies including 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Punjab, 9 in West Bengal, 8 in Bihar, 6 in Odisha, 4 in Himachal Pradesh, 3 in Jharkhand and Chandigarh. After casting his vote, the actor said, ''I am a BJP cadre, I have done my duty. I will talk about films from tomorrow because I have to feed my family too.''

Watch the video:

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut also cast her vote at a polling booth in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. She is also the BJP's candidate for the constituency seat. Apart from Mithun and Kangana, actor Ravi Kishan is also contesting Lok Sabha Elections from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on BJP's ticket.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

According to the Election Commission of India, over 10.06 crore electors including approximately 5.24 crore male, 4.82 crore female and 3574 third gender electors are expected to exercise their franchise today. The first phase of voting took place on April 19 in which 102 Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls while the second phase was completed on April 26 in which voters in 88 seats used their franchise. The third phase of voting with 93 seats in 11 states and UTs took place peacefully on May 7 while the fourth phase was completed successfully on May 13. The fifth voting phase, which included 49 seats spread across 8 states and UTs, was concluded on May 20 while the sixth phase was completed on May 25. Results for all seats will be declared on June 4.

