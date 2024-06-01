Mr and Mrs Mahi box office: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film gets a good start, earns THIS much on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mr and Mrs Mahi stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in key roles.

Mr and Mrs Mahi box office report Day 1: The romantic sports drama starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, registered a good start at the box office on Day 1. As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 7 crore on Friday, which is being considered an above decent opening at the box office for a non-holiday release. As per the portal, the film recorded an over 56.15 per cent occupancy on its opening day, with a major contribution coming from the night shows.

Impact of Cinema Lover's Day

Films have been struggling for business for quite some time now. In such a situation, Mr and Mrs Mahi brought some relief to the box office with its release. This film by Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is being released on the occasion of Cinema Lover's Day i.e. on Friday and the ticket prices of Mr and Mrs Mahi were sold at Rs 99. The number is expected to pick up drastically on the weekend days.

Movie Review

India TV's Sakshi Verma in her review for the film wrote, ''Mr and Mrs Mahi is a slow film with a very predictable plot. Rajkummar had more chemistry with Janhvi in Roohi when she played a possessed girl than in this film. Some instances in the film make you believe that the characters are not even on the same page. Sharan Sharma's second film can also remind you of several Star Plus and Zee TV's daily soaps. With no impactful music and nothing to take by, the film feels bland, boring and joyless. Despite being generous, Mr and Mrs Mahi unfortunately deserves only 2 stars.''

Also Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Netflix says 'sorry' to Janhvi Kapoor for sharing actress' antics in trailer

Also Read: Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan showcase romantic chemistry in 'Soni Soni' song