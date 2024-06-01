Katy Perry performs at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Cannes | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Katy Perry

Katy Perry, a global pop star, is the newest addition to the list of international stars who performed at Ambani weddings. She gave a power-packed performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Cannes. Several videos of Katy performing on stage with guests dancing and singing along to her tracks are doing rounds on the internet. Katy Perry is not the only global star who performed at the second pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika. Earlier, the Backstreet Boys also performed at Anant-Radhika's event on a lavish cruise.

Before Katy Perry and the Backstreet Boys, international stars like Rihanna, Beyonce, Coldplay and Maroon 5 have performed at Ambani's weddings. Isha Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations was attended by Beyonce. For the event, she wore a custom red silk organza dress from New Delhi-based label Khosla Jani. Her performance reportedly cost nearly 4 million USD.

At Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding bash in Switzerland, Coldplay's Chris Martin graced the event and performed adding another layer of excitement. At the celebration, he performed hits like 'Sky Full Of Stars' and 'Clocks'. He was also joined by The Chainsmokers for their song 'Something Just Like This'.

Maroon 5, led by Adam Levine, performed at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's Mangal Parv ceremony in Mumbai in 2019. They also performed their popular track 'Girls Like You' at the celebrations.

For the unversed, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of entrepreneur Shaila Merchant and CEO of Anchor Healthcare, Viren Merchant on July 12, 2024.

