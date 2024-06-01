Deepika Padukone flaunts her baby bump as she steps out for dinner with family | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO On work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone on Friday evening stepped out for a dinner date with her mother, Ujjala Padukone. Several videos and pictures of the actress are doing rounds on social media wherein she can be seen coming out from an eatery in a black-coloured body-hugging dress, flaunting her baby bump. As soon as DeePee came out of the restaurant in Mumbai, she was surrounded by paps. Earlier this year, Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh announced their pregnancy and they are expecting their first child in September.

Check out viral video:

Apart from this, Deepika Padukone recently made headlines when netizens trolled her for not being pregnant and claimed her baby bump was fake. Following this, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram Stories to share adorable pictures of Deepika amidst recent trolling.

Ranveer shared Deepika Padukone's recent three pictures of her wearing the bright yellow Gauri and Nainika maxi dress while she was promoting her skincare brand at an event. In one picture, he wrote, "My Sunshine". In the second photo, he wrote, "Uff! Kya Karun main? Marr Jaun?. In the third picture, in a fun way he wrote, "Buri nazar wale tera mooh kala."

DeepVeer on work front

Ranveer was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. He is currently focusing on his upcoming Rohit Shetty's film Singham Again. He will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone was last seen on screen in Fighter. She will once again be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh in the upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas in the titular role. Apart from this, she will also star in Singham Again, playing a pivotal role.

