From Rihanna to Backstreet Boys: International pop stars who graced Ambani weddings

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Popular global stars who have performed at Ambani weddings.

The wedding and pre-wedding celebrations at Ambani family have always been the talk of the town among people for their lavishness. Not only, the weddings are attended by several notable personalities but many global musical talents add a touch of international glamour to Ambani weddings. The latest pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant continued this trend where the global pop band, Backstreet Boys, performed on a lavish cruise. Take a look at the international stars who have so far performed at Ambani weddings.

Rihanna

For the first pre-wedding celebrations, pop sensation Rihanna arrived in Gujarat's Jamnagar and performed at the bash. It was her first-ever performance in India. Several videos and pictures of her with the members of the Ambani family and Bollywood celebrities made rounds on social media.

Image Source : XRihanna at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations.

Backstreet Boys

Iconic American boy band Backstreet Boys recently set the stage on fire at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebrations on a cruise in Europe. The band consists of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson, performed for guests on a cruise ship cruising around Europe.

Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL VIDEOAmbani wedding celebrations

Beyonce

Isha Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations was attended by Beyonce. For the event, she wore a custom red silk organza dress from New Delhi-based label Khosla Jani. Her performance reportedly cost nearly 4 million USD.

Image Source : XBeyonce at Isha Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations

Coldplay

At Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding bash in Switzerland, Coldplay's Chris Martin graced the event and performed adding another layer of excitement. At the celebration, he performed hits like 'Sky Full Of Stars' and 'Clocks'. He was also joined by The Chainsmokers for their song 'Something Just Like This'.

Image Source : XChris Martin at Akash and Shloka's pre-wedding celebrations.

Maroon 5

Maroon 5, led by Adam Levine, performed at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's Mangal Parv ceremony in Mumbai in 2019. They also performed their popular track 'Girls Like You' at the celebrations.