'I am completely heartsick and devastated about...', Jennifer Lopez cancels 2024 North American tour

American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is one of the top-notch singers in Hollywood. Jennifer has been quite busy with her musical commitments, but there is a halt for certain reasons. According to a report in PTI, the representative confirmed that Jennifer Lopez cancelled her 2024 North American tour.

They said, "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends." The tour would be her first in five years, supporting her first solo album in a decade, This is Me. Now and its companion film.

The tour was scheduled to kick off on June 26 in Orlando, Florida and conclude in Houston on August 31. Lopez offered her own statement to fans on her OntheJLo website and newsletter, writing, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down.

Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. She continued: “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…“This Is Me. Lopez also said that the new album. Recently, Jennifer Lopez was caught up in divorce rumours and cleared the air by making a statement at a press conference for her new Netflix film Atlas. She said in a serious tone, "You know better than that". Not only her but her Atlas co-star Simu Liu too jumped to her defence and said, ''C'mon don't come in her with that.''

The couple, who rekindled their romance and got married in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a more formal ceremony in Georgia a month later, have shown no signs of separation. Their initial engagement in 2002 and subsequent breakup in 2004 had left fans heartbroken, making their reunion all the more celebrated. For now, it seems that the rumours are just that, rumours.

