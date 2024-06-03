Chandigarh Congress suspends rebel leaders ahead of Lok Sabha Election results

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024 vote count, Chandigarh Congress wielded the axe, expelling five leaders for purportedly engaging in "anti-party activities" during the polls. Additionally, several others were also relieved of their positions on Monday.

Chandigarh Congress president H S Lucky in a statement released elaborated on the party's decision of expelling the leaders for six years. "Following a report from Jagdish Chander, ex-MLA from Rajasthan and observer for the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency, and after consultations with Indian National Congress candidate Manish Tewari and senior party leaders, and with approval from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal, and Rajiv Shukla, AICC in charge, Chandigarh, these individuals have been expelled from the party for six years," the statement by Chandigarh Congress President reads.



Who all are expelled?



The expelled members include former Mahila Congress president Deepa Dubey, Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee (CTCC) vice-president Hafiz Anwarul Haq, general secretary Ravi Thakur, secretary Sahil Dubey, and member Abhishek Shanky. Additionally, several others, including CTCC vice-president Harphool Kalyan, general secretary Hakam Sarhad, general secretary Venod Sharma, secretary Manoj Garg, and former councillor Satish Kainth, have been relieved of their posts.



It is pertinent to note that the action comes amidst the majority of the ousted leaders, also supporters of senior leader Pawan Kumar Bansal, had demanded an apology following an incident where he was inadvertently pushed by AAP councillors during an election rally addressed by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Meanwhile, speaking of the the electoral arena, the Congress's Manish Tewari has been pitted against BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat.