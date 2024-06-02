'The object I was asked...', Chris Evans BREAKS silence on controversy of him signing a bomb

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Chris Evans

Hollywood actor Chris Evans is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actor is now in the midst of controversy concerning him signing a bomb. The actor said that he didn't sign any bomb or weapon after social media users claimed he was clicked signing an Israeli bomb in the photograph. In now-deleted Instagram stories, Chris Evans cleared the air about the viral photo.

The "Captain America" star issued a clarification via his Instagram Story on Thursday, saying the picture was not recent and was taken eight years ago when he went to meet members of the US armed forces. "There's a lot of misinformation surrounding this picture," Evans captioned the said about the photo in which he can be seen using a Sharpie to sign a missile-shaped object in the hands of a smiling US Air Force officer.

"Some clarification: This image was taken during a USO tour in 2016. I went with a group of actors, athletes and musicians to show our appreciation for our service members. The object I was asked to sign was not a bomb, or a missile, or a weapon of any kind. It's an inert object used for training or display purposes only," he added. The 42-year-old actor also shared a screenshot of a fact check, which also concluded that the object in question was for "display and training purposes only".

According to a report in PTI, after the photograph resurfaced, social media users accused Evans of promoting violence and assumed he had signed one of the weapons that was used to attack civilians amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Chris Evans has starred in several Marvel films as Captain America. He was last seen in Pain Hustlers. Directed by David Yates, the film features Emily Blunt, Hillary Harley, Aubrey Dollar, Alexis Baca and Catherine O'Hara among others. Pain Hustlers tells the story of a woman who's struggling to raise her daughter and takes a job out of desperation. She begins work at a failing pharmaceutical startup, but what she doesn't anticipate is the dangerous racketeering scheme she's suddenly entered. The film is available on Netflix.

