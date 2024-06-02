'I couldn't be more grateful...', Preity Zinta wraps up 'Lahore 1947', shares pictures from set

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Preity Zinta

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is all set to return to the silver screen. The actress might have taken a break from the silver screen but she still rules our hearts. From starting her Bollywood debut in 1998 with Mani Ratnam's film Dil Se opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala, Preity made her presence even as a supporting actress, leaving a mark with her stellar acting skills. Preity Zinta recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes clip from his upcoming film Lahore 1947.

Along with sharing the clip, she wrote in the caption, "It’s a wrap on Lahore 1947 & I couldn’t be more grateful to the entire cast n crew for such an incredible experience.... I sincerely hope all of you appreciate & enjoy this film as much as we did making it.

She added, "It’s definitely the toughest film I have worked on. Full marks to everyone for all their hard work & patience during the last couple of months. Thank you Raj ji, Aamir, Sunny, Shabanaji, Santosh Sivan & AR Rehman from the bottom of my heart. Loads of love always.... #Filmwrap #Lahore1947 #Aamirkhan #Rajkumarsantoshi #SunnyDeol #Shabanaazmi #Gratitude #ting". The film is produced by Aamir Khan under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. This is the first time Aamir and Rajkumar Santoshi have collaborated after Andaz Apna Apna (1994).

Preity Zinta made her TV debut with a chocolate commercial for the unversed. She has also worked in two Telugu films, Premante Idera and Raja Kumarudu. The 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor had a flourishing career in Bollywood from the late 90s to the late 2000s. She was last seen in the film, 'Bhaiaji Superhit', opposite Sunny Deol, in 2018. She also owns the IPL cricket team 'Punjab Kings', earlier named 'Kings XI Punjab'. Preity welcomed twins last year with her husband, Gene Goodenough, via surrogacy.

