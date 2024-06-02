Janhvi Kapoor's cute moment with Shikhar Pahariya in Italy goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya have been in the news for quite some time now. A video of the duo is now going viral on social media. Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's adorable moment has caught the attention of netizens who have appreciated how adorable the duo looked.

In the video, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen feeding her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Awesomeness Loaded". Another user wrote, "Get married alreadyyyyyyyyy". Several other users commented heart and fire emojis.

For the unversed, during her Koffee With Karan debut along with stepbrother Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about her life post-marriage. That statement has now been altered, connected with Pahariya, and shared now. 'I have a clear picture in my mind from the beginning. I will get married in Tirupati and only family members will attend the wedding. I know I will wear a gold, Kanjeevaram saree and have lots of mogra in my hair. My husband will be in Lungi and we will eat food on the banana leaves,' said the actor.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushil Kumar Shinde. Both Shikhar and Janhvi are often seen hanging out with each other together. Not only this, Janhvi recently visited Tirumala temple along with Shikhar and Orry, where the actress was spotted wearing a traditional outfit.

The 27-year-old actress will be seen in Devara: Part 1. This film will mark Janhvi's Telugu debut as an actor. And she will be seen sharing screen space with RRR actor Jr. NTR for the first time. Apart from this, she also has Ulajh opposite Gulshan Devaiah.

She was recently seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya in lead roles. Mr & Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which also starred Janhvi in the lead role.

