Mr and Mrs Mahi box office: Janhvi- Rajkummar's film starrer sees slight dip in numbers on Day 2

Mr and Mrs Mahi have released in cinemas on May 31. Featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, the film has managed to bring great numbers at the box office. According to a report in Sacnilk, the film is around 4.60 Cr India net on its second day, taking its total collection to Rs 11.35 crore. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi had an overall 20.13% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, June 01, 2024. The film had recorded an over 56.15 per cent occupancy on its opening day, with a major contribution coming from the night shows.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi Day 2 Hindi Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 10.39%

Afternoon Shows: 21.65%

Evening Shows: 23.17%

Night Shows: 25.31%

India TV's Sakshi Verma in her review of the film wrote, " Mr and Mrs Mahi is undoubtedly a big opportunity for the new filmmaker as well. Being backed by Dharma Productions, Sharan had the most of things but only if he made full use of it. The weakest part of Mr and Mrs Mahi is its direction and writing. Neither Rajkummar Rao nor Janhvi Kapoor have a convincing character arch."

The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya in lead roles. Mr & Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which also starred Janhvi in the lead role. Mr & Mrs Mahi is backed by Hiroo Yash Johar. At the same time, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have supported the film for Dharma Productions. The film marks the second collaboration of Janhvi and Rajkummar after the 2021 horror thriller 'Roohi'.

