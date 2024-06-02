Iruvar to Guru: 6 films showcasing Mani Ratnam's versatility as a filmmaker | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mani Ratnam

The living legend Mani Ratnam has always walked down the conventional path to show the true beauty of cinema. Be it Hindi, Tamil or Malayalam, his films have always set a bar in Indian cinema. He began his career as a director with the 1983 Kannada film Pallavi Anupallavi starring Anil Kapoor. Admired as one of the most magnificent and progressive filmmakers of his time, Mani Ratnam is celebrating his 63rd birthday today. And on this occasion, let's have a look at 6 films that ruled our hearts.

1. Dil Se

Dil Se starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta was Mani Ratnam's third film in the trilogy of terror movies. Not just numerous accolades, it even won two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards.

2. Guru

Guru starred Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and was based on the story of Dhirubhai Ambani. The film was released in Tamil and Telugu as well titled 'Guru' and 'Gurukanth' respectively.

3. Iruvar

Iruvar stars Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rai and Tabu among others. The film is about Anand, a struggling actor who shares a bong with a writer who is part of a political party.

4. Roja

The patriotic love story starring Aravind Swamy and Madhoo represented human relationships and terrorism. It also marked the debut of popular composer AR Rahman who won the National Award for his marvelous compositions.

5. Yuva

The 2004 film based on students in politics featured Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn and did a commendable business in Mumbai compared to other parts of India.

6. Ponniyin Selvan: I

Ponniyin Selvan: I is about Crown Prince Aditha Karikalan sends his friend Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan on a mission that sets off a series of conspiracies against the reigning king. The film stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sara Arjun and Jayam Ravi.

