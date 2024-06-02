A Walk To Remember actress Mandy Moore set to welcome her third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mandy Moore

Popular Hollywood actress and singer Mandy Moore gained worldwide recognition after her debut single Candy which peaked on the Billboard charts. Mandy Moore took to social media and announced that she is all set to welcome her third baby. The "This Is Us" star shared the news on Instagram earlier this week. Already a mother to sons Augustus and Oscar, Moore shared pictures of the two boys wearing T-shirts that read "Big" and "Middle".

Along with the picture, she wrote in the caption, "Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister." Fans took to comment section to congratulate the actress. One user wrote, "First came me and Dad said gee. Then came me and Mom said wee. Then came me and we said that's THREE; BIG 3!” Congratulations!". Another user wrote, "Your own Big Three! It's even 2 boys and 1 girl". "The fact that it’s 2 boys and a girl is just so perfect!!!", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Moore welcomed Augustus in February 2021 and Oscar in October 2022. Previously during an appearance on the "Today" show, the actor said "doors aren't closed" when she was questioned about expanding her brood. Moore and Goldsmith, 38, tied the knot in 2018.

Mandy Moore has featured in several popular films and shows including Tangled, The Princess Diaries, Chasing Liberty, A Walk To Remember, Grey's Anatomy, Scrubs, Midway, Dedication, Love, Wedding, Marriage, Sofia the First, How to Deal, The Darkest Minds, Brother Bear 2 and Racing Stripes among others. She has also released several albums including So Real, Mandy Moore, Coverage, Wild Hope, Amanda Leigh, Silver Landings and In Real Life. She has also lent her voice to several hit tracks including In My Pocket, So Real, Crush, Cry, Have a Little Faith in Me, Extraordinary, Nothing That You Are, I'd Rather Lose, Save a Little for Yourself, Little Dreams and Four Moons.

