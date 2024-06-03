Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal are blessed with baby girl, confirms David Dhawan | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VARUN DHAWAN'S INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are blessed with a baby girl

Bollywood Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal have been blessed with a baby girl on Monday. Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan confirmed the news while leaving from the hospital. While the director was sitting in his car, the paparazzi present over there questioned whether it is a baby girl. David Dhawan agreed and said Yes! it's a baby girl. Varun Dhawan was also spotted in the video as he came out of the hospital to see off his father. Wishes have been pouring in from all corners of the nation.

Watch the video here:

Varun was spotted outside the hospital today

Varun was recently spotted outside Hinduja Hospital. During this, the actor was seen holding an orange coloured bag in his hand and looked very tired. Varun came out of Hinduja Hospital and sat straight in the car and left from there. During this, the actor was seen wearing a white coloured T-shirt and loose denim jeans. This video soon went viral on social media, and fans started to speculate about the baby arriving today.

Varun-Natasha got married amid Corona

Let us tell you that Varun and Natasha got married in a private ceremony on January 24, 2021. Both tied the knot in Alibaug in the presence of some family members and friends during the coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, talking about the actor's work, Varun will soon be seen in 'Baby John'. Directed by A. Kaleeswaran and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande, the film is expected to have a gripping storyline, impressive performances and adrenaline-pumping action sequences. Along with Varun Dhawan in the lead role, the film stars several talented actors including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

