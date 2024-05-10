8 AM Metro OTT release: When and where to watch Gulshan Devaiah-starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of 8 Am Metro

Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher's film is finally released on a digital platform on Friday, May 10, 2024. The film revolves around a touching story of two strangers forming a bond amidst the hustle of the Hyderabad metro. The film is releasing on OTT nearly one year after its theatrical release. It was released in cinemas on May 19 last year.

Expressing his gratitude for the collaborative effort behind the film's creation, Director Raj Rachakonda said, "I am happy to collaborate with ZEE5 for the World Digital Premiere of 8 A.M. Metro, a film which is special to all of us. This film saw the coming together of too many special people like Gulzar saab, Kausar Muni, Shruti Bhatnagar, Mark Robin, Gulshan Devaiah, Saiyami Kher to name a few and for their hard work and passion, I insist that people watch the film on ZEE5 as it is streaming for free."

Story of 8 AM Metro

In the film, Saiyami plays a 29-year-old housewife Iravati whose mundane life in Nanded is turned upside down when she has to rush to Hyderabad to tend to her pregnant sister who is confined to the bed. Fighting off recurring panic attacks, she turns to Gulshan's Preetam, a banker with more to him than meets the eye, and the duo subsequently go on many journeys, both physical and metaphysical, finding solace in each other's company.

Apart from Gulzar's poetry, the music composed by Mark K Robin features songs written by Kausar Munir and sung by artists like Jubin Nautiyal, Jonita Gandhi, Javed Ali, Vishal Mishra, and the Nooran Sisters.

(With ANI inputs)

