Epstein files: 16 documents, including Trump's photo, missing from Justice Department's website The Justice Department has not said why the files were taken down or whether their removal was intentional. A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Washington:

Several documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein were removed from the US Justice Department’s public website less than a day after they were made available, with no public explanation from the government. At least 16 files that could be viewed on Friday were no longer accessible by Saturday, as per AP. The Justice Department did not issue any notice to explain the removal.

One of the removed images reportedly showed a photograph of President Donald Trump. The picture appeared inside a drawer alongside Epstein, Melania Trump and Epstein’s longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Justice Department has not said why the files were taken down or whether their removal was intentional.

A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This has created a row, with people asking why files were removed people were not given any information regarding this on the website.

“What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public,” an X post by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee read.