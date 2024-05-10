Ali Fazal congratulates Richa Chadha for 'mad success' of Heeramandi, shares heartfelt note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Heeramandi also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Manisha Koirala in key roles.

Ali Fazal, whose wife Richa Chadha played an important character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is celebrating the 'mad success' of the web series. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ali Fazal shared an appreciation post for her wife and her performance in the Netflix show. The post features a montage of pictures and videos capturing their vacations, public outings and intimate moments.

The actor also wrote a heartfelt note for his wife that read, "Only a fool would not take Lajjo and fly away !! ( Lajjo check) You are simply the best and I feel so lucky I get to share my notes with you in person.. congratulations partner on this mad success of #heeramandi. You've risen way way way above the norm you always do. See you soon! @therichachadha !!." Richa also reacted and wrote, "Am lucky luckiest girl alive thank you."

The series also stars Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in the roles of the Nawabs. Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of HeeraMandi.

Heeramandi Review

India TV's Sakshi Verma in her review for the show wrote, ''Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has dents but it is easily one of the best web series of 2024 so far. The show gives a deeper look into womanhood and features some really strong characters. After Gangubai Kathiawadi, this is another attempt by the filmmaker to make one understand the life of a courtesan or a sex worker. SLB takes his audience beyond the dance and nightlife and also showcases a good game of throne.''

