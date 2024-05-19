First team in the IPL to...: RCB achieve two historic records on their miraculous way to playoffs

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL RCB scripted history in more ways than one as they qualified for the playoffs with just 14 points winnings six games in a row

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) scripted history in more ways than one on Saturday (May 18) night as they qualified for the playoffs in a comeback for the ages, in a turnaround of a lifetime in the 2024 edition of the IPL as they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 27 runs to seal the fourth spot. With just one win in eight matches, no one gave them a chance to qualify as they did not just have to win all their remaining six matches but also needed other results go their way.

Lucknow Super Giants started to lose, Chennai Super Kings remained consistent with W L W L W L finally to bow out and the Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant was banned just before the game against RCB. A couple of run-outs of dangerous DC batters and things just kept happening for the Bengaluru side. Now, with six wins in a row, RCB have become the first team in IPL history to qualify for the playoffs after winning just one out of their first seven.

Mumbai Indians qualified for the playoffs in 2015 from being 2-5 in their first seven but never did a team went through after just two points in the first half. Another historic feat was that RCB became the only team in the IPL to lose six in a row when they went winless for a month and then win as many in a row in the very same season. It's a season of epic proportions. No one expected it, no one thought it could happen and it has.

RCB will be playing the eliminator now and will await the result of the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders encounter to know which team they are playing. If RR lose, they will face RCB but if they beat the Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad will play the Eliminator on May 22 in Ahmedabad.