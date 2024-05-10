Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana's Border 2 likely to hit cinemas on THIS date | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Ayushmann Khurrana and Sunny Deol to play as leads in Border 2

Border, the blockbuster multi-starrer flick of the 90s era, is all set to arrive in theatres with its second chapter. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol will get back to the sequel to play his character of Major Kuldip Singh Chanduri. It was also reported that Ayushmann Khurrana has also been roped in for a major role in the film. Now, as per another report by the same portal, it is being claimed that the upcoming war film will be released in theatres in 2026.

''Border 2 is targeting to hit the big screen on Friday, January 23, 2026 – leading to the Republic Day holiday on Monday, January 26, 2026. Being a film celebrating the bravery of Indian Armed Forces, the makers feel that there is no better date than Republic Day for the arrival of this Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana film,'' Pinkvilla reported quoting a source close to the development.

The report also claims that the makers of Border 2 are making a film that does justice to the legacy of the OG film. ''Border 2 has been in the writing stage for over a year now and the team has cracked a script that stands to the expectations that people would have from a sequel to a mammoth all-time blockbuster like Border. Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana are very excited to embark on this journey by the end of this year,'' the source added.

Calling Border 2 to be the 'biggest war film of India', the source further added, ''A film of this canvas requires massive pre-production and the idea is to get some of the top talents from across the globe on board Border 2. All the stakeholders are well verse in the fact that Border is not just a film but an emotion and will be going all out to deliver an honest film to the audiences. It’s going to be the Biggest War Film of India.''

Deets about the OG film

Released in 1997, the JP Dutta directorial was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala, which occurred in 1971. Apart from Sunny, the film also featured Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raakhee and Pooja Bhatt in key roles. The film was a huge box office success and was declared an all-time blockbuster.

Also Read: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin expecting their first child together, couple renew vows in Hawaii | See pics

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra pens 'appreciation post' for Nick Jonas as he starts shooting for 'Power Ballad' | Check here