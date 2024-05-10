Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin expecting their first child together, couple renew vows in Hawaii | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

Global star Justin Bieber took to his Instagram handle on Friday evening and revealed that he and his wife Hailey Baldwin are expecting their first child together. In the post, Justin Bieber shared a series of pictures and videos wherein Hailey can be seen donning a gorgeous white lace dress with a visible baby bump. In addition to expressing their love and affection for one another, the pair was also seen in the pictures renewing their wedding vows, which also appears to be a pregnancy photoshoot.

As reported by People magazine, the hitmaker and Baldwin tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas that July.

"They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone," a source close to the couple told People magazine at that time. On September 30, 2019, the couple hosted a larger second wedding ceremony in front of family and friends.

Bieber and Baldwin, who wore a custom off-white gown, exchanged vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sunset at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Rumours of Hailey's pregnancy have been constantly doing rounds on the internet for a while now. Last year, the singer took a hiatus from social media and within that time, it was speculated that Hailey might be pregnant. However, Hailey had previously also quashed such reports on two separate occasions.

Later the same year, Justin faced backlash after he posted and subsequently deleted an Instagram Story relating to the ongoing Israel-Hamas situation. In the post, he stated that he was 'praying for Israel' and included an image from the war front. However, the image he used in the original story was of the destruction in Gaza. Reportedly, it depicted a devastated section of the Gaza Strip.

