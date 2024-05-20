MS Dhoni's first video in Ranchi after Chennai Super Kings crash out of IPL 2024 goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni-starrer Chennai Super Kings made an early exit from the Indian Premier League 2024 after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a virtual knockout on May 18. CSK were asked to chase 219 to win the game but needed 201 to assure their qualification but the defending champions managed 191 as their title defence ended in a flash.

Former CSK skipper Dhoni is reportedly the first player to leave for Ranchi on Sunday morning after his team's final league game in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 19. Now his first video after the IPL 2024 has gone viral on social media.

In a viral video, Dhoni can be seen riding a Yahama bike on the Ranchi roads in a green T-shirt with a helmet on.

Dhoni had an impressive season with the bat. He made 161 runs in 11 innings with his strike of 220.54 being the major highlight. He has the second-best strike rate on the list of players with over 100 runs in the league phase of the tournament, only behind Jake Fraser-McGurk, who made 330 runs at a strike rate of 234.04.

Chennai Super Kings registered seven wins in 14 matches in the tournament, equal on points with RCB and Delhi Capitals. But their inferior Net Run Rate of +0.392 to RCB's +0.459 became the reason for their exit.

Going into the game, CSK had 14 points, while RCB were on 12. Chennai would have qualified for the playoffs had they lost the match by a margin of less than 18 runs but they suffered a 27-run defeat.

There is no confirmation on MS Dhoni's future as of now. According to a report in Times of India, Dhoni has not told anybody in CSK that he is retiring and will take a call in two months. "Dhoni has not told anybody in CSK that he is quitting. He has told the management that he will wait for a couple of months before taking a final call. He did not feel any discomfort in his running between the wickets and that is a plus," TOI quoted a source saying.