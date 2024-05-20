Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 20, 2024

Monday, May 20, 2024
     
Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: May 20, 2024 20:11 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Bumper voting in Baramulla, Ladakh, West Bengal, the lowest turnout in Maharashtra

  • Violence during West Bengal polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells Bengal voters, countdown for disintegration of I.N.D.I.A bloc has begun

  • Less than 50 per cent voting in Mumbai, poor turnout of voters across Maharashtra

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

 

