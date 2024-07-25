UP: Apna Dal (K) leader Pallavi Patel meets CM Yogi ahead of bypolls, sources say

Follow us on Image Source : ANI (FILE IMAGE) Apna Dal (K) leader Pallavi Patel

Ahead of the by-polls on ten assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, significant political movement has been seen across the state. Amid the charged-up scenario, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader Pallavi Patel held a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, sources claimed.

According to sources, Pallavi Patel met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday evening. The meeting lasted about twenty minutes.

Significantly, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader Pallavi Patel earlier defeated Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in the 2022 assembly elections from Sirathu. She had then contested the 2022 elections on an SP ticket but due to a rift with Akhilesh Yadav over the seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, their alliance broke and her party then contested the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with AIMIM's Owaisi but was unsuccessful.

Upcoming byelections are going to be acid test for BJP

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that after a poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections in UP, the BJP has now put all its strength into the by-elections that will be held on 10 seats soon. Although the dates for the assembly by-elections have not been announced yet, the BJP has started preparations for the elections.

BL Santosh to Take Stock

Significantly, ahead of the bypolls, National General Secretary BL Santosh is set to review the BJP's election preparations for these ten seats. After deploying a team of ministers to these ten seats, the BJP is also preparing a ground report.

Ten Assembly seats will go for byelections

By-elections are to be held in Karhal, Milkipur, Khair, Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad Sadar, Phulpur, Majhwa, Katehari, and Sisamau seats in the state. Of the ten assembly seats on which by-elections are to be held, five were won by the Samajwadi Party, three by BJP, one by Nishad Party, and one by RLD in the 2022 assembly elections.



